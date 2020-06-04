A second suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the slaying of a 31-year-old King George man earlier this year in the county.
Adam Clifton Pryor, 22, of King George, is also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was arrested Tuesday after being indicted by a special grand jury last month, court records show.
Christopher Antonio Johnson was killed outside a residence on State Road on Jan. 23. Police and prosecutors have declined to give any details regarding what led to the gunfire during which three people were shot.
Johnson died at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Pryor was shot in the abdomen during the dispute. A teenager suspect was also shot, but he was taken to a hospital before police arrived.
Lorenzo Carlton Coleman, 16, was later charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Coleman's name was not released at the time because of his status as a juvenile, but he has since been certified to be tried as an adult.
Coleman, who was still 15 at the time, is being held in the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center. A jury trial for him is scheduled for Sept. 24.
Pryor has been charged as a principal in the second degree, meaning that while he is not accused of firing the shot that killed Johnson, he is still facing the same potential life sentence as Coleman.
Pryor is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He has a hearing set for July 9 in King George Circuit Court, at which point his attorney would be named.
Attorney Alex Raymond is representing Coleman.
