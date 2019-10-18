A man who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for killing a former girlfriend and dumping her body in Stafford County has now been charged with doing the same thing to his former wife about 30 years ago.
Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz, 54, was indicted this month by a Stafford grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body. The charges stem from the 1989 disappearance of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.
Rodriguez–Cruz was indicted Oct. 7, but the indictments were sealed until Thursday, Stafford Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen announced at a press conference Friday. Rodriguez–Cruz is serving time in a correctional facility in West Virginia for the 2009 slaying of Pamela Butler, who was 47 when she was killed at her home in Washington on Feb. 3, 1991.
Police searched an Interstate 95 median area in Stafford in 2017 near where Marta Rodriguez’s remains had been found after Rodriguez–Cruz told police where he’s discarded the body. But Pamela Butler’s remains were never found. Police believe that’s largely because of extensive construction work that has taken place in the area since her body was left there.
Rodriguez–Cruz pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2017 after admitting he killed Butler. As part of a deal that included telling police where he’d disposed of the body, he was ordered to serve 12 years in prison.
Marta Rodriguez was 28 when she was a reported missing in Arlington County in 1989. Her remains were discovered by Civil War relic hunters on Feb. 3, 1991, in the I–95 median, about a mile north of the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford.
But Rodriguez’s remains weren’t identified until last year, when DNA testing involving her young adult son in Florida confirmed she was the victim. Olsen said Friday that the ensuing investigation proved Rodriguez was a homicide victim, but he declined to discuss how she died or what specific information led to Rodriguez–Cruz being identified as her killer.
One reason Marta Rodriguez wasn’t identified earlier was that another woman had assumed her identity after her disappearance. Arlington police tracked that woman to Florida and for years were convinced that Rodriguez was alive and well. Eventually, she was removed from the county’s missing persons list.
But in 2017, police learned the woman pretending to be Rodriguez was actually the sister of Rodriguez–Cruz’s second wife. Police say she received Rodriguez’s Social Security number and date of birth from Rodriguez–Cruz.
While it remains unclear where Marta Rodriguez was killed, the murder charge was placed in Stafford because that’s where the body was found. Olsen said authorities will now begin the legal process of bringing Rodriguez–Cruz to Stafford to stand trial.
Once his case is resolved in Stafford, Rodriguez–Cruz would be returned to federal prison to complete his sentence for the Butler slaying.
During Friday’s press conference, Olsen called the Rodriguez slaying the “ultimate act of domestic violence” and credited the Arlington County Police Department and the Virginia State Police for “turning a cold case into a hot case.”
He said the indictments were sealed long enough to give authorities sufficient time to notify Rodriguez’s surviving family members of the pending charges.
Among those attending the press conference were members of Butler’s family. Her brother, Derrick Butler, has been persistent in encouraging authorities to pursue the Rodriguez case, and Olsen and others acknowledged his efforts Friday.
Butler on Friday said he and his family were “extremely happy” about the new indictments and hope they will lead to a life sentence for Rodriguez–Cruz.
He said he felt “shafted” by the 12-year sentence Rodriguez–Cruz got for Pamela Butler’s slaying and “I just wanted to do all I could to make sure he gets the time he deserves.”
The indictment lists the date of Marta Rodriguez’s death as being sometime between May 1989 and February 1991.
Jose Angel Rodriguez–Cruz, 54, was indicted this month by a Stafford grand jury
on charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a dead body.
The charges stem from the 1989 disappearance of Marta Haydee Rodriguez.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.