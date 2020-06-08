A suspected hit-and-run driver left some pretty big clues behind when he ran off from an accident scene in Stafford County, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said the suspect’s vehicle was still at the scene, along with his drivers license that he handed to the victims of the hit-and-run moments before running off on foot.
The accident occurred about 10:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Kings Highway and the Blue and Gray Parkway in southern Stafford, Kimmitz said. A Toyota Rav4 had rear ended a Dodge Ram pickup and was still stuck beneath the truck when deputies arrived.
The truck occupants reported that they were at a light when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into them, Kimmitz said. The Rav4 driver handed over his license to the other driver and requested that law enforcement not be called.
Deputies found the suspect a short while later hitchhiking on Cool Spring Road sporting a strong odor of alcohol, Kimmitz said.
Brandon Ross Blackburn, 33, of Stafford was charged with hit and run, DUI (2nd offense), reckless driving and not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and later released on bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.