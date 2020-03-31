A young man has been charged with two felony offenses in connection with a chase in Stafford County earlier this week in which the driver initially managed to elude deputies.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Sgt. Nick Zotos went to the Sunoco at 488 Garrisonville Road at 1:46 p.m. Monday in response to a reported disturbance. The owner reported that a young man who had been breaking things had left in an older model white sedan.
A short time later, a call came out regarding a fight in progress in the nearby area of the 100 block of Babcock Road. Zotos arrived and spotted the sedan he’d been looking for; the sedan accelerated and nearly hit Zotos’ cruiser as it sped away from the scene.
The pursuit quickly ended when the suspect struck a parked vehicle and a wooden fence. The driver left the vehicle and fled on foot.
Vicinanzo said a drone team and a police dog were among those searching for the man, but were unable to find him that day. But on Tuesday, deputies spotted the suspect in the area of the Target at 25 South Gateway Drive and took him in to custody.
Marcus D. Todd, 19, was charged with felony eluding, felony hit and run and driving on a suspended license and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.