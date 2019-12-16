A 19-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a Saturday night slaying in which a Fredericksburg man was killed by masked intruders who rushed into his apartment.
Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones is also charged with attempted capital murder, attempted robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. Wilhoit Jones was arrested Monday morning in Prince William County, where he is being held without bond in the Prince William Adult Detention Center.
Jamil Pili Washington, 34, was killed after three masked men entered his apartment in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue after someone opened the door. Washington was found dead at the scene; his brother, Derrick Washington, was also shot, but has since been released from a hospital.
Kirkpatrick would not say whether police know the motive, the identities of the other two suspects or what led to Wilhoit Jones’ arrest. She said police are keeping that information close to the vest as they continue to investigate the incident. She did reveal that Washington was known to the intruders, and the attack was not random.
The city began receiving 911 calls shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday and found the two victims at the scene. Jamil Washington, known as “Goon,” was dead when police arrived.
Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins said this is the first capital murder case in Fredericksburg since she took office in August 2008. She declined to discuss what makes this case a candidate for the death penalty, but state code lists robbery in combination with murder as one of the possible reasons for a capital murder charge.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. To make an anonymous tip, send a text to 847-411 and text “FPDtip” followed by the tip.
