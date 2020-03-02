A West Virginia man has been charged with felony murder in connection with an incident last year in which a woman who suffered a fatal drug overdose was dumped in a ditch in North Stafford.
Dontae Marcellus Sanders, 28, of Weirton, W.Va., was directly indicted Monday by a Stafford County grand jury on the felony murder charge, which carries a prison term of between five and 40 years.
He was also charged with distributing illegal drugs and concealment of a dead body. Sanders was already in the Rappahannock Regional Jail for a probation violation on prior convictions in Stafford.
According to police reports, a passerby found the body of 28-year-old Ashley Nicole Childs of Stafford in the area of Whispering Pines Lane and Shelton Shop Road shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 6. An autopsy revealed that she had suffered a fatal overdose.
An investigation resulted in Monday’s charges against Sanders, who is accused of supplying the drugs that Childs overdosed on and of discarding her body after the overdose. Felony murder is the unintentional death of a person while committing another felony offense, such as drug distribution.
Sanders’ criminal record includes convictions in Stafford in 2013 for grand larceny, conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretenses, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and failure to appear in court.
He has also been convicted of violating his probation three times since then, court records show. Following his latest conviction on Dec. 20, he was ordered to serve two years in prison.
