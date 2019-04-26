Stafford County detectives have arrested a man accused of operating a prostitution ring along the U.S. 17 corridor in the county, authorities said.
Brian Lamont Turner, 38, of Waynesboro is charged with multiple counts of receiving money from the earnings of a prostitute. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said two women have also been charged in an ongoing investigation into prostitution and human trafficking in the U.S. 17 area of Stafford.
Vicinanzo said the investigation began as the result of an April 11 disturbance at the Days Inn at 14 Simpson Road. Preliminary investigations revealed that several women were being employed as prostitutes at motels in that area, she said.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Special Investigations Unit was eventually told about a suspect known initially only as “B.” Investigators later identified B as Turner, Vicinanzo said.
Authorities allege that Turner supplied two prostitutes to an undercover detective who was part of the sting operation. Turner was later taken into custody in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn on U.S. 17.
According to a Sheriff’s Office release, several women told investigators that Turner had recruited them to perform sexual acts for money that he would split with them. He also agreed to provide drugs and motel rooms, the release alleges.
Latasha Taylor, 33, of Charlottesville was charged with prostitution and providing false identity to law enforcement. Gabrielle Alexander, 28, of Louisa was arrested on a contempt of court warrant from Charlottesville.
Vicinanzo said the Sheriff’s Office is planning to increase patrols along the U.S. 17 corridor in response to problems with prostitution and human trafficking.