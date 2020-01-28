A man has been charged with sexually molesting a 12-year-old boy in Spotsylvania last year at a county residence, court records show.
Nelson Javier Gullien Alvarado, 33, is charged with aggravated sexual battery and child cruelty. He was arrested earlier this month and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the alleged attack took place on Oct. 1 in Spotsylvania. Investigators interviewed the boy about the alleged incident on Dec. 30.
Spotsylvania Detective K. DiGravio wrote that Alvarado was at the residence for a party. He asked the homeowner if he could sleep on her couch after the party so that he wouldn't have to drive anywhere, the affidavit states.
The boy told investigators that he was sleeping when Alvarado, described as a family friend, crawled into the bed and sexually assaulted him.
The homeowner told police that Alvarado used to text her frequently to ask her out, but said she hasn't gotten many texts since the party.
DiGravio wrote that Alvarado claimed he does not communicate with the homeowner by text messages, has never slept at her home and has never touched the boy.
The search warrant allowed police to search Alvarado's cellphone for text messages and other possible evidence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.