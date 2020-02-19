A man suspected of trying to steal goats has been charged with four offenses as the result of an incident Friday during which he was held at gunpoint by a Stafford County farmer until police arrived, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy Justin Forman went to property in the 700 block of Leeland Road after authorities received a 911 call about a farmer holding a suspect at gunpoint in the middle of his field.
The farmer told the deputy that his wife had gone outside to check on their goats and found they had been let out of their pen. She determined that a man was hiding in the field, and the farmer found the suspect and held him at gunpoint.
The farmer told Forman that the suspect was intoxicated and was trying to steal goats. Three goats were tied up next to the suspect's pickup, Vicinanzo said.
Vicinanzo said the suspect was slurring his words and initially gave Forman a phony name. The deputy later determined that the man was only pretending to be intoxicated, Vicinanzo said.
The farmer didn't initially recognize the suspect because his face was hidden under a hood, but later realized he was someone who had previously purchased goats from him, Vicinanzo said.
Cole Schrock, 19, of Clear Brook in Frederick County, was charged with two counts of larceny of animals, identity theft to avoid arrest and unlawful entry with the intent to commit larceny.
A preliminary hearing for Schrock is scheduled for April 9 in Stafford General District Court.
