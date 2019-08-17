A man who started last week facing the possibility of eight life sentences plus numerous more years in prison was cleared of all charges Friday following a weeklong trial in King George Circuit Court.
John David Moore, 35, was acquitted of numerous charges that included six counts of sodomy, abduction with the intent to defile and object sexual penetration. His trial started Monday and ended with the jury verdict Friday evening.
Moore was arrested in November 2016 on allegations that he molested a girl between 2013 and 2016 while he and the girl’s family were living in King George. The girl claimed she was about 6 when the incidents started.
Moore sat in jail from November 2016 until April of last year, when a judge granted his request for bond. His case in King George was delayed multiple times until finally getting to trial last week.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann’s witnesses included the victim and her two older brothers. The girl accused Moore of numerous instances of molestation, and her brothers testified that they saw Moore take the girl into a bedroom multiple times and lock the door.
Moore adamantly denied any wrongdoing and defense attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks argued that there were numerous inconsistencies in the children’s stories.
Storr Burks suggested to the jurors that the girl made up the allegations under pressure from her mother. Moore and the mother ended their relationship not long before the allegations came out, she said.
The jury deliberated just over 90 minutes before coming back with the not guilty verdicts.