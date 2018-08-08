A man accused of stabbing a dog to death earlier this year was cleared of a criminal charge this week, but the dog’s owners have now filed a $375,000 civil suit against him.
Richard Stephen Rowe was acquitted Tuesday in Stafford General District Court of a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. Judge V. James Ventura dismissed the charge after hearing evidence that Rowe acted in self-defense.
According to the evidence, Rowe was walking his own dog along the Celebrate Virginia Parkway walking trail on May 1 when he was confronted by “Archer,” a Rhodesian Ridgeback mix owned by Nathan and Rachel Brenke. Rowe claimed the dog jumped the fence at the Brenke residence and came after him, so he stabbed the dog with a knife.
In court papers, the Brenkes claimed that Archer and another dog were playing in their backyard with the Brenkes’ four children, including a 3-year-old. They said the dogs were contained by an aluminum fence and an electric fence.
Rachel Brenke said she heard her dogs barking and immediately went outside and saw Rowe standing on the parkway behind her house. She said Rowe told her, “Your dog jumped the fence, so I stabbed it.” Rowe is quoted in court records as saying that he’d had a prior incident with Archer that he had not reported.
Rachel Brenke said she then found Archer bleeding to death in front of her house.
Defense attorney Jason Pelt said there was no crime and that Rowe should have never been charged. “He was viciously attacked by Archer and he defended himself,” Pelt said.
In the civil suit filed in Stafford Circuit Court, the Brenkes claimed that Rowe had antagonized or provoked Archer and noted that neither Rowe nor his dog were injured. They claim that Rowe clearly overreacted and “wrongfully deprived them of their right of possession of Archer.”
The Brenkes are seeking $25,000 in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages for the “emotional distress, pain and suffering” Rowe’s actions have caused them.
No date has been set for the civil trial.
The Brenkes were also charged in connection with the incident, but charges of allowing a destructive dog to run at large, a Class 4 misdemeanor, were also dismissed.