A man who stabbed another man during an altercation at a Spotsylvania car business last year won't have to serve any more prison time, but he also won't be allowed to return to the county.
Conerison Jimenez, 23, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding Tuesday in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. As part of a plea agreement, he was ordered to serve five years in prison with all but 10 months suspended. Because he has already served the time, Jimenez will not have to return to jail.
Judge Ricardo Rigual barred Jimenez from Spotsylvania, meaning he would face the possibility of serving all or part of his remaining four years and two months if he is caught in the county.
Jimenez was also ordered to pay an additional $24,900 in restitution to the victim, Lamont Waddy. Jimenez has already paid $7,500.
As part of the agreement worked out by defense attorney John Spencer and prosecutor Kelly R. Green, a more serious malicious wounding charge against Jimenez was reduced. The 10 months that Jimenez served was above the recommended state sentencing guidelines for the unlawful wounding conviction.
The charge stems from an Aug. 31, 2018, altercation at the Car Loft at 4300 Lafayette Boulevard in the county. Jimenez and another employee at the business got into a fight, and several other people attempted to get involved.
Court records state that Waddy had stepped in front of others to keep them out of the fight when Jimenez reached from behind and stabbed Waddy in the chest with a knife.
The knife penetrated Waddy's lung and nicked his heart, causing him to spend five days in a hospital. It remains unclear what the fight was about.
Jimenez had a Stafford County address at the time, but now lives in New York.
Spencer said he was going to argue that Jimenez acted in self-defense, but said his client instead decided to take the deal and get the case over with.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.