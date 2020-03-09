A man who recently served a jail sentence for vandalism in downtown Fredericksburg last year is back in trouble for the same thing, court records show.
Robert Fields Singhass, 20, of Unionville, was charged last week with three misdemeanor counts of destruction of property.
According to affidavits for search warrants filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, police went to 620 Caroline St. on Feb. 29 after receiving a report that someone had just spray-painted graffiti on the side of the Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
The witness described the culprit's clothing and took pictures of the suspect as he walked away from the area.
Officers searching the area found similar graffiti "taggings" at about 10 other downtown locations, including the Visitor Center, the parking garage on Sophia Street, under the train bridges on Princess Anne and Charles streets and the Executive Plaza.
Detective Johnny Wright wrote that pictures of the suspect were placed on social media and a person came to the police station and identified Singhass as the suspect. The citizen told police that Singhass had been posting pictures of the graffiti on his social media pages and provided screenshots of the posts.
Singhass and another young Orange County man were convicted of multiple offenses last year for their roles in a May 1 spree in which as many as 36 Fredericksburg properties were "tagged" with spray paint.
They were spotted on surveillance cameras in the downtown area and at Sheetz in Central Park. A woman who was with them used a bank card at the Sheetz that police used to track down all three suspects.
Singhass was ordered to serve six months in jail. As part of his punishment, he was ordered by Judge Gordon Willis to come to Fredericksburg every Saturday and Sunday for a year to pick up trash in the downtown area from 9 a.m. to noon.
Wright wrote that Singhass was in Fredericksburg that day as part of his court-ordered trash pickup duties and had a trash grabber in his backpack.
Singhass has a considerable amount of suspended time hanging over his head. All or part of that time could be reinstated if he is convicted of the new charges.
