A man already serving 18 years for robbing a pharmacy in Fredericksburg last year has been indicted on a charge that he tried to rob a convenience store in Spotsylvania County a month earlier.
Dante Darnell Childs, 43, of Woodford is charged with attempted robbery in Spotsylvania. He was indicted Monday by a county grand jury.
According to court records, Childs is accused of attempting to rob the 7–Eleven at 4248 Plank Road on Jan. 26 of last year.
An affidavit for a search warrant states that a man walked up to a clerk with his hands in his jacket pocket as if he had a gun. He demanded money, but left the store empty-handed and discarded some clothes in a nearby dumpster.
According to court records, DNA recovered from a cap was later linked to Childs, who at the time already had 13 prior felony convictions, including robbery.
Childs was sentenced to 40 years with 22 years suspended in November for robbing the CVS in Fredericksburg near Mary Washington Hospital on Feb. 26, 2019. He got $208 from a clerk after threatening to shoot her if she didn’t give him money.
Childs had ridden to the pharmacy with a woman who was in the drive-through picking up a prescription for her child while Childs was committing the robbery. The woman was apparently unaware that Childs had committed a robbery when she drove him away from the scene, police said.
