A man convicted of sexually assaulting four young women at his Fredericksburg residence in 2017 and 2018 was ordered Friday to serve four years and 45 days in prison.
Larry Ray Owens, 60, was convicted in September of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor charge of possessing a Schedule IV drug. A jury recommended that he serve five years and 45 days and pay more than $40,000 in fines.
Owens was scheduled to be formally sentenced Friday on those convictions. Instead, Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins and defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman made a deal incorporating charges in three other trials that were pending.
The deal included knocking a year and $20,000 in fines off the jury’s recommended verdict. Pending felony charges in the cases involving three other victims were reduced to misdemeanors, and Owens received suspended 12-month sentences in those cases. He will also have to register as a sex offender.
All the victims were in their late teens or early 20s at the time of the assaults.
According to court records and evidence presented at the September trial, Owens regularly entertained young women ranging from high-school age to early 20s at his downtown Fredericksburg home on Wolfe Street. The gatherings included of drinking and partying.
The victim in the September trial testified that she met Owens through a friend and had gone to his house at least twice prior to the attack.
She went there alone one day in May 2017 to discuss watching the house for Owens while he was away. They sat on a balcony drinking Moscow mules that Owens made.
She said Owens kept topping off her drink without being asked, and she eventually blacked out. She said she woke up naked in Owens’ bed and that he was having sex with her.
The incident wasn’t reported to police until a number of months later. The woman said she didn’t tell anyone at first because she was embarrassed and because she didn’t want to lose the house-sitting job.
