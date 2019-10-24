A man died Thursday evening in an apparent suicide in which he jumped from an overpass in Caroline County onto Interstate 95, where he was struck by a car, police said.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the incident took place about 7:48 p.m. at the Carmel Church exit. The man, who was not identified, jumped onto the southbound lanes and was hit by an unsuspecting motorist.
Hill said the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died later in the evening. The investigation is ongoing and no further information was available Thursday night.
The southbound right lane, right shoulder and the entrance ramp at exit 104 leading to State Route 207 south (Rogers Clark Boulevard) were all closed as the result of the incident. An alert sent to Caroline residents stated that the ramp was expected to be closed for two hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.