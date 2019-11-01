A Ruther Glen man was killed early Friday when a pickup truck he was riding in went out of control and struck some trees in Caroline County, police said.
The driver of the truck, 27-year-old John Aubrey Cook Jr. of Ruther Glen, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and other offenses following the crash.
David H. Hively, 29, was riding with Cook about 12:53 a.m. in a 2001 Dodge 1500 pickup that was traveling north on Mount Vernon Church Road, just south of Reedy Mill Road, according to police.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the truck entered a curve and ran off the left side of the road. It then overturned and struck several trees.
Hively, who lived in the 800 block of Lake Caroline Drive, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Cook was also not wearing a seat belt, but was not seriously injured. Court records indicate that Cook had a blood-alcohol content of between .15 and .20 at the time of the crash.
In addition to the manslaughter charge, Cook was charged with DUI, reckless driving, possessing a firearm as a felon and failure to wear a seat belt. He was placed in the Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Cook was convicted of grand larceny in 2013 and has had several probation violation convictions since then, court records show. He has another probation violation pending in Caroline Circuit Court.
The state police crash reconstruction team is assisting in the ongoing investigation, Hill said.
