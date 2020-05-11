An Arlington man was killed Saturday in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Caroline County that took place after a Fredericksburg motorist crossed from the northbound into the southbound lanes, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the crash took place at 7 p.m. about three miles north of the Carmel Church exit. A 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 48-year-old Jerich Shellington of Fredericksburg was traveling north when he crossed the center median into the southbound lanes.
The Ford struck a southbound 2004 Honda Pilot driven by John D. Bonfield, 54, of Arlington. Bonfield died at the scene.
Hill said the impact forced Bonfield's car into a 2007 Honda Accord driven by 41-year-old Michael Downey of Mechanicsville. Downey suffered minor injuries and did not require transportation to a hospital.
Shellington was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. He was in critical condition Monday, police said.
The state police Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash, Hill said. No charges had been filed as of Monday.
