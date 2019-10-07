A man traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 29 in Culpeper died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday a 2009 Mazda 3 was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 just south of the State Route 15 intersection when it collided head-on with a 1999 Toyota Avalon. The Toyota was southbound in the left travel lane.

The driver of the Mazda, Altangerel Jambal, age 37, of Alexandria, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat-belt.

A 24-year-old man from Standardsville who was driving the Toyota suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was not wearing a seat-belt.

Virginia State Police officer J. Allen is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing. State police were assisted at the scene by the VSP Division 2 Accident Reconstruction team, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper County Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Transportation. 

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments