A man traveling the wrong direction on U.S. 29 in Culpeper died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.
At about 3 a.m. Saturday a 2009 Mazda 3 was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 29 just south of the State Route 15 intersection when it collided head-on with a 1999 Toyota Avalon. The Toyota was southbound in the left travel lane.
The driver of the Mazda, Altangerel Jambal, age 37, of Alexandria, died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seat-belt.
A 24-year-old man from Standardsville who was driving the Toyota suffered serious injuries in the crash and was flown to UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was not wearing a seat-belt.
Virginia State Police officer J. Allen is in charge of the investigation, which is ongoing. State police were assisted at the scene by the VSP Division 2 Accident Reconstruction team, the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office, Culpeper County Fire and Rescue and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.