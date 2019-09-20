A Woodbridge man is facing multiple charges after being accused of interrupting an apparent romantic tryst in Stafford County Thursday night and shooting out another man’s car window, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said the victim came to Stafford to meet up with a woman in the area of Gettysburg Court. He was in his car with the woman about 9:30 p.m. when a man he did not know tapped on his window, pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car.
The victim instead drove off and shots were fired into his car windows. Vicinanzo said police later determined that the shots came from a BB gun.
The victim dropped the woman off at a local motel before pulling into Tires Plus at 2830 Jefferson Davis Highway and calling police. Deputy Evan Houde responded and a search began for the suspect.
Another deputy later found the suspect in the area of Jason Lane and Confederate Way. A BB gun was found in the suspect’s vehicle and authorities said the suspect admitted shooting at the fleeing vehicle. It was not immediately clear if the suspect knew the woman who had been in the car.
Jonathan Maurice Hamilton III, 20, was charged with attempted abduction, using a firearm in the commission of a felony, brandishing a firearm, assault and battery, vandalism and firing a missile at an occupied vehicle.
He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.
