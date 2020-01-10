A Fredericksburg man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident that took place a little more than three hours into the new year, court records show.
Brian Christopher Lee, 36, is also charged with assault and possession of illegal drugs. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the sexual assault took place in an apartment on Wicklow Drive about 3:15 a.m. Jan. 1.
The 15-year-old victim reported that she was sleeping on a living room couch when she was awakened to find Lee, who was renting a room in the apartment, on top of her while pulling down her pants and making sexual comments.
The affidavit states that the girl was eventually able to get away from her assailant, grab her cellphone and run into a bathroom. She locked the door and called police.
The suspect grabbed his own phone and coat and ran out of the apartment without any shoes, court records state. Police found him within 30 minutes and took him into custody.
The search warrant allowed police to search Lee’s cellphone, which the affidavit states includes text messages sent to the alleged victim prior to the incident.
Since his arrest, Lee has also been charged with offenses stemming from August 2018 that include pickpocketing and preventing someone from summoning police, court records show.
