Efforts to serve a domestic assault warrant ended tragically for a Fredericksburg man Tuesday, police said.
The man was found deceased from a self-inflicted wound when Fredericksburg police finally entered a residence in the 400 block of Bunker Hill Street about 7:45 p.m., city police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said.
According to police, there had been a domestic altercation at the residence Monday. The ensuing investigation resulted in a charge being filed against the man.
Kirkpatrick said that when officers went to serve the warrant about 4 p.m. Tuesday, no one answered the door and no one was seen inside, but police received information leading them to believe that the man who was in the home and might have harmed himself.
A short time later, a huge contingent of city police officers and tactical vehicles began assembling at the nearly Central Station parking lot on Princess Anne Street. The area was roped off with police tape and alerts were sent to citizens advising them to avoid the area until further notice.
Police soon announced that there was no threat to the public and traffic proceeded as normal while police waited for the Special Equipment Tactical Team to arrive. Kirkpatrick said no threats had been made to police or anyone else, but the show of force was established in an abundance of caution.
Officers finally entered the home and found the deceased man. No one else was in the home.