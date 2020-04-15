A Falls Church man didn’t make it far after his release from the Rappahannock Regional Jail Wednesday morning before deputies arrested him again.
Saeid U. Sayyadi was released early Wednesday morning from the jail, where he was taken after his arrest on a shoplifting charge at the Fas Mart on U.S. 1, across the road from the county courthouse, according to Stafford Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo.
At 2:42 a.m. an alarm sounded at the Rowser building, which is on the same street as the jail in Stafford. Two deputies responded, and while searching the building, found a man in a hallway.
They identified the man as Sayyadi, 36, arrested him and returned him to the jail. He faces a charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony.
Sayyadi has since been released from jail again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.