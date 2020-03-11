A man who molested an 11-year-old Stafford girl back in 2017 agreed Wednesday to serve eight years in prison.
Miguel De Jesus Mejia Abrego, 34, was convicted of object sexual penetration in Stafford Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 12 years suspended.
As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Ryan Frank and defense attorney Rebecca Medina, charges of aggravated sexual battery and indecent liberties with a child were dropped.
Frank said the incident occurred on Oct. 6, 2017, at a residence in Stafford. Mejia Abrego went into the child’s room, put his hand under her clothes and touched her private area.
The girl immediately told her mother, who called police.
Mejia Abrego has been in jail since shortly after the incident.
At a preliminary hearing in a lower court, Deputy Moises Martinez testified that Mejia Abrego initially denied touching the girl. He then admitted touching her, but said it was over her clothes.
“Oh God, what have I done . . . I feel ashamed . . . the devil made me do it,” Mejia Abrego was quoted as telling police.
Mejia Abrego’s case lingered in the court system in part because at one point he was declared incompetent to stand trial.
Mejia Abrego, who is in the country illegally, could face deportation once he finishes serving his sentence.
