A Spotsylvania man was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison for robbing a county convenience store more than three years ago.
Matthew Allen LaClair, 30, pleaded guilty to robbery in Spotsylvania Circuit Court and was sentenced to 20 years with 15 years suspended. Two firearms charges and a charge of wearing a mask in public were dropped.
According to evidence presented by prosecutor Jeff Adams, LaClair entered the D-Mart on Lafayette Boulevard late morning of July 28, 2016. He pointed a silver revolver at the clerk and demanded cash.
LaClair, who was wearing a hooded shirt, “distinctive” blue jeans with a gold pattern on the back pocket, a watch and gloves, reached into register and grabbed the cash. The robbery was captured on a store surveillance camera.
LaClair was also a suspect in crimes in Fredericksburg at the time, court records state, and a search warrant was obtained for a home in the city where LaClair was known to stay. Clothing and jewelry identical to that observed on the D-Mart surveillance camera were recovered.
A Virginia State police expert pointed out multiple similarities between the items seized from LaClair and those seen on the video. LaClair’s DNA was found on the seized jeans and watch.
LaClair was arrested for the Spotsylvania robbery in February of this year, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.