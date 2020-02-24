A man who temporarily got away with $116 after robbing a Spotsylvania County fast-food restaurant at gunpoint last year was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.
Dakota Joseph Flippo, 22, of Spotsylvania was sentenced to a total of 13 years, with eight years suspended. He was previously convicted in Spotsylvania Circuit Court of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
According to the evidence, Flippo entered the Burger King in the 10400 block of Hilltop Way off Leavells Road the night of July 31. He was wearing a mask and displaying a gun as he demanded money.
He left with the money, but was tracked down a short time later by Deputy Kyle McGinnis and his police dog, Thor. Flippo was found in the nearby Cambridge subdivision, where he was apprehended wearing the same clothes the victims had just described.
The loaded firearm and all of the stolen money was recovered.
Flippo said Monday that he was high on drugs and doesn’t even remember committing the robbery.
“I’m really remorseful. I don’t know what brought me to do this,” Flippo told Judge William Glover shortly before receiving his sentence.
Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman asked for a sentence at the low end of the recommended sentencing guidelines, which was just under four years. She pointed out that Flippo had no prior felony convictions and no previous acts of violence.
Prosecutor Allen Budny argued that he deserved serious punishment.
“This was a robbery with a real gun, whether he remembers it or not,” Budny said. “It was a very dangerous situation that put someone’s life in jeopardy.”
