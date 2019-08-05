A 69-year-old Bluefield man was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison for soliciting sexual favors from a Spotsylvania County teenager who actually didn’t exist.
James Daniel Baldwin was sentenced in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to a total of 27 years, with all but five years suspended. He was previously convicted of two counts of computer solicitation of a minor, two counts of attempted indecent liberties, distributing child pornography and attempted solicitation of child pornography.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Travis Bird, the charges stem from incidents in late October and early November of last year when Baldwin made computer contact with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He was actually online with an undercover Spotsylvania detective.
During the exchanges, Baldwin sent pictures of his private parts and a video of an underage girl engaged in sexual activity. He twice requested nude pictures from the person he thought was a teenage girl and discussed things they would do when they met.
Police traced the exchanges to Baldwin’s home in Bluefield, and Tazewell County authorities later raided the home and arrested Baldwin. He is still facing child pornography charges in Tazewell County.
Defense attorney Ron Hur Monday successfully argued for the mandatory minimum five years that Baldwin received, pointing out that he had no prior felony record. Judge Ricardo Rigual placed a number of conditions to Baldwin’s suspended time, including orders that he have no unsupervised contact with minors and no unsupervised use of the internet.
Baldwin made a brief statement Monday in which he said he was sorry for what he’d done and for taking up the court’s time.