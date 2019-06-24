A man who caused life-threatening injuries by stabbing a man during an altercation in Spotsylvania County last year was ordered Monday to serve five years in prison.
Brian Wayne Pitts, 39, pleaded guilty in Spotsylvania Circuit Court to malicious wounding and felony domestic assault. As part of a plea agreement, he was sentenced to a total of 25 years, with all but five years suspended.
According to the summary of facts in the plea agreement, the incident took place on April 4 of last year at a home in the 5700 block of Blue Star Lane in Spotsylvania that Pitts shared with his girlfriend at the time and her children.
Prosecutor Alice Sheridan wrote that Pitts had been drinking and was screaming at his girlfriend. At some point, he grabbed her by the pants leg, causing bruising to her upper thigh.
One of the children left the home and called his father, John Peck, and asked him to come to the home. Peck showed up later with his friend, Marvin “Chad” Burrell.
After securing the children in the truck, court records state, the two men went inside the home. The girlfriend warned the men that Pitts had a knife and told Burrell that Pitts had accused her of sleeping with him.
Prosecution witnesses said that Burrell punched Pitts after he lunged at him with a knife. Peck went downstairs at that point to retrieve a bat and when he returned, Burrell had been stabbed in the abdomen.
Burrell was later rushed to Mary Washinton Hospital by ambulance to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Court records state the eight-inch blade lacerated his liver, intestines and colon.
Peck attacked Pitts with the bat after seeing what had happened to Burrell, hitting his arms and hands. Pitts suffered a broken arm.
Defense attorney Tara-Beth Coleman said she was prepared to claim self-defense, but her client instead decided to take the plea.
Coleman said Pitts had an altercation with Peck and Burrell earlier that day that required police intervention, and she said there is audio of Peck threatening Pitts two months earlier.
Coleman said Pitts’ version of the story was that he was being beaten by both men before he used the knife.