A Stafford man who repeatedly molested young twin girls while providing Good Samaritan aid to their mother was ordered Thursday to serve six years and eight months in prison.
Harold Douglas Clontz, 69, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 35 years and eight months with 29 years suspended. He previously pled guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
According to the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, the molestation started in 2011 when the girls were 6 years old and continued for about five years. During that time, Clontz served as a caregiver for the girls’ mother, who suffered from an illness and needed help getting certain activities done.
Frank said Clontz paid the girls to let him touch them on various parts of their bodies. The girls eventually told someone what had been going on, and an investigation began that resulted in Clontz’s arrest last year.
Clontz initially denied the allegations, but finally admitted that the girls were telling the truth.
Defense attorney Jim Ilijevich had a number of witnesses who vouched for Clontz’s character and argued that he was a low risk to re-offend. He also pointed out that Clontz had no prior serious offenses and took a plea in part so that the girls would not have to testify.
Frank agreed that Clontz is a lower risk than most to get in trouble again, but said he deserved no credit for pleading guilty. He said Clontz had already been rewarded for that by having some of his charges dropped.
