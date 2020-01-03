The man who shot and killed 19-year-old Megan Metzger in 2018—prior to the horrific dismemberment of her body—was ordered Friday to serve 40 years in prison.
David Weston Newton, 22, of Spotsylvania County, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in Spotsylvania Circuit Court. He shot Metzger in the face on July 17, 2018, at a home on Post Oak Road after mistakenly thinking that a pretrial services card a codefendant found while rummaging through Metzger's purse was evidence that she was a police informant.
As part of a plea agreement accepted by Judge William Glover, Newton was sentenced to life in prison with all but 40 years suspended. Eight other felony charges were dropped as part of the deal.
Newton had been scheduled for a three-day jury trial next month.
According to evidence presented in multiple court hearings, Metzger drove to the home of Robert Keating that day to meet up with Newton. At least six other people were also hanging out at the residence.
At some point, Keating went through the Pamplin resident's purse and found the card. Newton then confronted Metzger in the basement of the home with at least two others looking on. He pointed a gun at her and fired while saying, "you're a [expletive] narc."
Metzger died at the scene while the rest of the group went to a trailer to get high. Keating and a woman, Laura Denekis, later took the gun to Washington, where Keating traded it for drugs that he split with Newton.
Others returned to the crime scene and attempted to clean it up. Keelyn R. Codynah, 25, of Spotsylvania and Juan Benavidez III, 20, of King George County, were directed by Newton to dispose of the body and remove identifying parts, prosecutor Jeff Adams said.
Adams said the pair used tools to sever the victim's head, cut off her fingers and toes and remove her teeth. Her body parts were placed into plastic totes and stashed in the trunk of her car.
Benevidez drove the car to Leedstown Road in Westmoreland County, where it was set on fire two days after the slaying. Metzger's head and other remains were recovered early July 21, 2017, in the Fairview Beach area of King George.
Keating, Benavidez and Codynah have all pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection to their roles in the post-slaying activities. They are all scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 in Spotsylvania.
Amy Harper, Newton's attorney, said Friday that had Newton's case gone to trial, she would have argued for second-degree murder. But she said the grisly pictures that jurors would have seen were of great concern, and pointed out that Newton was facing charges that could have netted him two life sentences, plus many more years.
Newton made a brief statement prior to being sentenced in which he apologized to the Metzger family.
