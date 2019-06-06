A man who stabbed a younger man during an argument over the victim's laziness was ordered Thursday to serve three years in prison.
Charles Michael Anderson, 65, pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in King George County Circuit Court. In exchange for Anderson's guilty plea, prosecutor Charlie Clark dropped a destruction of property charge and reduced a malicious wounding charge.
Anderson was sentenced to a total of five years, with two years suspended. Because he was on parole from another jurisdiction, Clark said Anderson could face more time elsewhere.
According to the incident, Anderson and the 27-year-old victim were living in a King George residence when the dispute erupted early July 14 of last year. At the time, Anderson was in a relationship with a woman whose daughter was the girlfriend of the victim.
The victim was preparing food that day when Anderson referred to the younger man as "lazy" and said he needed to get a job, the evidence showed. The victim responded with an expletive and Anderson plunged a steak knife into his chest.
The victim's girlfriend called 911 and Anderson ran into the woods after grabbing a bottle of Mike's Hard Lemonade. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and Anderson was arrested later that day after a deputy spotted him walking out of the woods. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail ever since.
Anderson was deemed competent to stand trial during a process in which he filed several unusual motions in circuit court. In one of them, he requested that his case be transferred to Russia because he felt he could get a fair trial from Vladimir Putin.
He filed another motion requesting bologna sandwiches at the jail.