A man who robbed a clerk inside a Fredericksburg pharmacy while his unsuspecting getaway driver was picking up a prescription at the drive-through window was ordered Monday to serve 18 years in prison.
Dante Darnell Childs, 42, of Woodford was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 40 years, with 22 years suspended. As part of a plea agreement worked out by prosecutor Steve Eubank and defense attorney Andy Cornick, Childs pleaded guilty to robbery while a firearms charge was dropped.
According to court records and Eubank, Childs robbed the CVS at 591 Jefferson Davis Highway near Mary Washington Hospital late Feb. 26. He entered the store and placed several bags of candy on the counter before threatening to shoot the clerk if she didn’t give him money.
The clerk gave the robber $208 from the register and he left the store. He then got into a car driven by Stephanie Trent, who he’d met earlier that day at a gathering in Caroline County.
Trent testified at an earlier hearing that she and another woman gave Childs a ride to a couple of stores that day before ending up at the CVS. She said she went to pick up a prescription for her son while Childs went inside, supposedly to buy some condoms.
Childs later got back into the back seat of the car and they left. Trent said she had no idea about the robbery and said Childs did not seem anxious to flee the scene.
Childs, who has at least two prior robbery convictions, was clearly visible on store surveillance cameras and city detective Johnny Wright apprehended him at a home in Caroline two days after the robbery. Childs at first denied being in the store, then admitted it was him in the surveillance photos.
Wright said the Childs told him he didn’t actually have a gun and committed the robbery because he was high on drugs.
Judge Gordon Willis said Monday, “Whether you’re under the influence or not, when you rob someone and threaten to kill, you have to expect to serve a long period of incarceration.”