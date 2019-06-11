A man who stole a car at gunpoint while fleeing Stafford County deputies who were pursuing him after a shooting was ordered Tuesday to serve 12 1/2 years in prison.
Robert Harold Leegrand, 26, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 30 years, with 17 1/2 years suspended. He was convicted of six charges earlier this year, including carjacking, eluding police, shooting at an occupied vehicle and two counts of attempted malicious wounding.
According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen, Leegrand was already a fugitive for violating his bond in Prince William County when he got into more trouble in Stafford on June 11 of last year.
Leegrand was visiting a woman on Barrows Court that morning when the father of the woman’s baby showed up. The father was upset after learning that Leegrand was around his child.
Leegrand eventually fired shots at a vehicle that was carrying the father and two of the man’s sisters. One of the shots went into a nearby home, narrowly missing a toddler.
Olsen said the evidence showed that Leegrand fired between five and eight shots before fleeing in a black 2009 Audi. A lookout was broadcast for the vehicle, and a Stafford deputy spotted it about an hour later about three miles from the scene of the gunfire.
When deputies tried to apprehend him, Leegrand sped off in the Audi, eventually crashing into a guardrail separating the neighborhood from Interstate 95. Leegrand fled from the wrecked Audi and approached a southbound vehicle carrying two college-age friends who had slowed down after seeing the wreck at the guardrail.
The friends were ordered out of their vehicle at gunpoint, and Leegrand headed south in their vehicle. The vehicle was found later that day abandoned in the parking lot of the Goodwill store near the area of State Route 3 and I–95 in Fredericksburg.
By the time authorities found the car, Olsen said, Leegrand’s girlfriend had picked him up and taken him to Woodbridge, where he was arrested the next day.
In an interview with police after his arrest, Leegrand said he was verbally confronted by two women when he was leaving the Barrows Court residence that morning. He said he began firing his Glock handgun after seeing one of the woman reach into a car and come out with something in her hand.
He admitted carjacking the vehicle on I–95 in an attempt to avoid arrest. The gun was recovered in the abandoned vehicle.
At the time of the incident, Leegrand had been wanted in Prince William for violating his bond on an armed burglary charge stemming from a May 2017 incident. That case is still pending in Prince William Circuit Court.
Attorney Ian Whittle represented Leegrand in the Stafford cases.