A man is being held without bond after a woman was found dead in a Colonial Beach home on Friday.

Colonial Beach Police officers went to a home on Second Street on Friday to perform a welfare check, according to a news release from Chief Bruce Hough. The officers were denied entry initially, but got a search warrant and returned.

During a search of the home, the officers found 32-year-old Marlane Christina King shot to death, according to the release. The officers then arrested Martin Edenilson Flores, 40, and chargied him with second-degree murder, the release said.

Flores is incarcerated at the Northern Neck Regional Jail and has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments