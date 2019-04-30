A Locust Grove man has been charged with multiple felony charges after being accused of molestating at least one child.
Kevin Lee Goodman, 64, of Spotswood Road in Lake of the Woods, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of crimes against nature.
According to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Becky Jones headed an investigation that began following a sexual assault complaint. The Orange County Department of Social Services assisted in the investigation.
It is not clear if there is more than one alleged victim or when the alleged offenses took place. The charges indicate that the victim or victims were between the ages of 13 and 15 when the molestation took place.
Goodman is being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail under no bond.
—Keith Epps