A 48-year-old Spotsylvania man was killed Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree, police said.
Michael Whitecotton was riding east in the 6500 block of Hickory Ridge Road in Spotsylvania when he ran off the right side of the road, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said. Whitecotton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Scott said speed was apparently a factor in the crash. The road was closed Sunday while the Sheriff’s Office’s accident reconstruction team investigated the accident.
Scott said no charges had been filed as of Sunday in connection with two other recent vehicle fatalities in the county.
Stephen Chadwick, a 92-year-old county resident, was killed March 11 when a car driven by a 19-year-old woman ran over him while he was working in his front yard in the 6100 block of River Road.
Early March 8, 26-year-old Jason Ahinful was heading west on State Route 3 when his scooter was struck from behind in the area of Salem Church Road. The driver in that case left the scene, police said.
