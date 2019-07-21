A 24-year-old Stafford County man was charged with first-degree murder Sunday after he called 911 to report that his grandfather had been shot and killed, authorities said.
Brandon Lee Cohen was also charged with using a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
His grandfather, 78-year-old Thomas Edward Ennis Jr. of Stafford, was found dead Sunday morning at a home on Clearview Lane in the Clearview Mobile Home Park in North Stafford.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies found the victim unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Vicinanzo said the county’s emergency communications center received a 911 call at 8:25 a.m. from a man who reported the slaying. Cohen was still at the scene when deputies arrived and was taken into custody without incident, she said.
No information was available Sunday regarding any motive for the slaying. Detectives are continuing the investigation.