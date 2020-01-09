A Spotsylvania County man was indicted on a felony charge this week after being accused of using another man's identity and causing that man to spend about a week in jail, court records show.
Khalil Maurice Lane, 24, was indicted Monday by a Stafford County grand jury on charges of identity theft resulting in the victim being detained. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, giving false identity to law enforcement and unlawfully changing his name.
The charges stem from an Aug. 27 incident that began at the Town and Country 7–Eleven in southern Stafford County. Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said a deputy went to the store in response to a trespassing complaint involving three young men who had been asked to leave.
Lane was in the area standing near a silver vehicle, Vicinanzo said. When asked for his identification, authorities said, Lane hesitated initially, then gave the name and date of birth for another young man.
No charges were filed at that time.
About a half-hour later, Spotsylvania Sheriff's Sgt. Michael Collins attempted to pull over a silver vehicle that was speeding on U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania, according to a police report. The driver eventually jumped from the car and the unmanned vehicle continued rolling on Southpoint Parkway, where it crashed.
Collins broadcast a lookout, which included a description of the driver and the license plate of the vehicle. Stafford Sgt. Jason Aubry responded to the broadcast, saying he had just encountered the suspect at the 7–Eleven in Stafford.
Collins sent Aubry a picture of the man, and Aubry confirmed that it was the same person he'd talked to a short time earlier. The man had identified himself as Kevon Newman, who authorities say has a similar appearance to Lane, including hazel eyes.
Authorities also tried to contact the owner of the vehicle, but it turned out she was in jail at the time. Investigators later learned that Lane was a former cellmate of the car owner's boyfriend and that he had grown up with Newman.
Four days after the pursuit, authorities arrested Newman in connection with the incident in Spotsylvania. He was finally released from the Rappahannock Jail on Sept. 10 and the charges were dismissed, court records show.
A crescent tattoo under Lane's eye was key in correcting the misidentification, the police report states. A worker at a motel told deputies that a man with such a tattoo tried to get into the motel during the time frame of pursuit, and Stafford officials confirmed the man they had talked to also had the tattoo.
Collins went to the jail and interviewed Newman, who claimed to know nothing about the pursuit. Collins noticed that Newman did not have the tattoo under his eye.
Collins also interviewed the car owner in jail, and both she and Newman said Lane was the one with the tattoo.
Meanwhile, Lane was already in the Pamunkey Regional Jail. He was arrested Sept. 3 by Caroline County deputy H.S. McGhee on charges that included identity theft and credit card fraud. Lane was already wanted in Caroline prior to his Aug. 27 encounter in Stafford.
In addition to his Caroline and Stafford charges, Lane is charged in Spotsylvania with eluding police, failing to stop and driving revoked, the same charges that had initially been placed on Newman.
