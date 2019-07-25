A Spotsylvania County man is accused of attacking Stafford County deputies who responded after he wrecked his car, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff's spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said police got a 911 call about 6:25 p.m. regarding a car that had driven over a median in the area of 15 South Gateway Drive in southern Stafford. The caller reported that the driver appeared to be drifting in and out of consciousness.
Deputy Travis Vasquez found the driver lying on the ground screaming incoherent statements, Vicinanzo said. He then began running around the deputy's cruiser. The man later told deputies that he and his three passengers had been using PCP, Vicinanzo said.
Other deputies arrived to assist Vasquez and the driver eventually attacked them, Vicinanzo said. A taser was used on the suspect and he was taken into custody. An off-white powdery substance was found on the suspect, along with drug paraphernalia, she said.
Thomas Lawrence Jr., 45, was charged with seven felony counts of assault on a law-enforcement officer, possession of PCP, possession of controlled paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, driving while intoxicated and various traffic offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
His passengers, a 42-year-old man and two women, ages, 29 and 26, were charged with public intoxication.