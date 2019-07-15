A Staffford County man picked up two felony charges and a slew of misdemeanor offenses following a series of incidents Sunday night during which police said he left two crash scenes after striking vehicles. He then reportedly went to a local motel and assaulted his girlfriend.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said deputies received a report of a hit- and-run about 9:10 p.m. in the area of the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Deputy Dylan Aubrecht was on his way to that scene when he noticed a vehicle with heavy rear bumper damage off the road just prior to the Interstate 95 southbound ramp.
The driver, who was eventually taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, told police she was struck by the same vehicle she’d seen strike another vehicle near the Wawa.
Deputies contacted the other driver, who was also being treated by rescue personnel. A witness there gave police a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the license plate number.
Less than 15 minutes later, another deputy went to a reported disturbance at the Staybridge Suites at 2996 Jefferson Davis Highway. A motel employee reported that her boyfriend had come to the motel and assaulted her.
The woman said that after she reminded the man that he was legally barred from motel property and asked him to leave, he slapped her in the back of the head.
Deputies determined that the man involved in the motel disturbance was the same man involved in the earlier hit-and-runs. A car with the license number reported by the witness was in the motel parking lot, and a key fob retrieved from the suspect’s pocket opened the car.
Silvano Avelar Castro, 20, was taken into custody after a scuffle with deputies. He was charged with felony hit-and-run and assault on a law enforcement officer, along with misdemeanors that include DUI, reckless driving, trespassing, public intoxication and driving on a suspended license.
Avelar Castro was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.