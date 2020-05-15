One of the men charged in connection with a Dec. 23 incident in which a 9-year-old girl was shot with a pellet rifle and seriously injured pleaded guilty to three charges Friday.
James Phillip Robinson, 24, of Fredericksburg, was convicted of shooting in an occupied dwelling, felony destruction of property and accessory after the fact of malicious wounding. He will be sentenced July 14 in Fredericksburg Circuit Court.
According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries, Robinson and two other young men were at Robinson’s home in the Wellington Woods Apartment complex Dec. 23, shooting pellet guns inside the apartment.
At one point, one of Robinson’s visitors fired a shot out the window that struck the little girl in the torso. The girl suffered an injured spleen that required surgery at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond. She spent several days, including Christmas, in the hospital, but has since recovered.
Robinson was not involving in the shooting of the girl, Humphries said, but was involved in the ensuing cover-up attempt by discarding a couple bags of evidence into a trash bin. The destruction of property conviction involves an earlier incident in the laundry room area of the complex and was unrelated to the injured child.
Terrell C. Carter, 18, is the defendant accused of shooting the girl. He is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding and destruction of property. His case is scheduled to come up later this month for a trial date to be scheduled.
The third defendant, 20-year-old Apollo M. Jenkins, has a jury trial scheduled for July 2. He is charged with the same offenses Robinson pleaded guilty to Friday.
