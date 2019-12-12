A Stafford man who robbed another man at gunpoint earlier this year after the suspect’s girlfriend lured him to the county under false pretenses pleaded guilty Thursday.
Kevin Munoz Rubio, 19, was convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of robbery and brandishing a firearm. He will be sentenced March 11.
The girlfriend, 18-year-old Jennifer E. Lopez of Falls Church, pleaded guilty to conspiracy Thursday and was ordered to serve four days in prison. Lopez has already served her time.
According to police and the evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Frank, Lopez met the victim online and invited him to hang out with her in Stafford. After Lopez got into the victim’s car at the intersection of Decatur and Widewater roads early June 23, the victim was approached by a man pointing a gun and another teen carrying a knife.
The robbers took the man’s credit cards and phone and ran off with Lopez. They were tracked down later at a home on Norman Road and taken into custody. Munoz Rubio later told police that he used a BB gun in the robbery, and a BB gun and a real gun were recovered from his home.
The third suspect, Munoz Rubio’s younger brother, has already pleaded guilty in juvenile court and is in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
