A man who killed his brother last year for still-unknown reasons pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday in Stafford County Circuit Court.
William Jackson Veronee, 23, shot 33-year-old Christopher Veronee at least 10 times Feb. 5, 2018, according to evidence presented by prosecutors Sandra Park and Amy Casey. The slaying took place at Christopher Veronee's home on Holly Drive in Stafford.
Christopher Veronee had taken in his younger brother a little over a week earlier in hopes of helping him with his substance abuse issues, the prosecutors said. The day before the slaying, according to the evidence, the brothers had watched the Super Bowl together and it appeared that they were getting along fine.
On Feb. 5, 2018, Park said William Veronee found his brother's firearm and fired shots in the garage to make sure that it worked. He then waited for his brother to get home from work before unloading multiple rounds into the victim.
Prosecutors said Veronee then took his brother's truck and credit cards and was heading for Memphis, Tenn., where his girlfriend was at the time. But the truck broke down on Interstate 81 in the Roanoke area and Veronee ended up at a homeless shelter there.
After a shelter worker smelled marijuana coming from Veronee's backpack, someone looked inside the bag and noticed a handgun. Police were called, and Veronee spontaneously told them that he'd used the gun to kill his brother the previous day in Stafford.
The Stafford Sheriff's Office was contacted and deputies went to Christopher Veronee's residence and found him dead in an upstairs living room.
Since his arrest, William Veronee has had both his sanity and his competency tested. Court records show he attempted suicide while in custody several months after his arrest and has a history of mental health issues, including prolonged stays in psychiatric facilities.
But he was eventually deemed fit to stand trial, leading to his guilty plea Tuesday. A firearms charge was dropped.
Veronee will be sentenced Oct. 4.