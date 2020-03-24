A man who beat a Stafford County man to death with a baseball bat in 2018 to get money for drugs pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Tuesday.
Matthew David Roberson, 43, was also convicted in Stafford Circuit Court of grand larceny from a person. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors Michael Hardiman and Philip Chichester dropped several other charges.
Roberson will face a possible life sentence when he is sentenced Aug. 12.
According to the evidence, Larry Dean Roberson, 54, was sleeping in a recliner at his home on Newton Road in southern Stafford on Nov. 25, 2018, when he was attacked with a bat. Hardiman said Larry Roberson was hit in the head about 10 times with a bat before his assailant left with his wallet and credit cards.
Larry Roberson's body was discovered a few hours after the brutal slaying by a friend who had come to get him to ride to the dump.
The Robersons had a distant connection by marriage, but Larry Roberson's family members said the two were not related.
Matthew Roberson left the murder scene and went to an ATM, where he was captured on video trying to use the victim's card. He also purchased a gift card at a Sheetz in southern Stafford and later traded the gift card to a drug dealer in exchange for drugs.
In addition to surveillance pictures, investigators were also able to track Roberson via the victim's cellphone, which was also stolen after his slaying.
Roberson was arrested five days after the slaying at a home in Spotsylvania County. He has been in custody ever since.
Hardiman said Roberson told police he was not high when he killed Larry Roberson, but was unable to explain why he committed the murder other than saying he wanted the money and drugs.
Roberson still has several theft-related charges pending in King George County for alleged offenses that took place the day after Larry Roberson's death.
Attorney Ghislaine Storr Burks is representing Roberson in Stafford.
