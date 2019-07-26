A man who robbed three Fredericksburg businesses within a one-week period in January pleaded guilty to eight felony charges Friday.
Dervon M. Tate, 28, had a two-day jury trial scheduled to start Monday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Instead, Tate pleaded guilty to charges that include two counts of robbery, armed burglary and two counts of wearing a mask in public.
In exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutor Justin Witt dropped numerous other charges. Tate’s deal included no agreement as to the amount of time he will serve; his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
According to the evidence, Tate celebrated his birthday Jan. 3 by robbing the Sunoco at 201 Jefferson Davis Highway. He was one of two men who entered the store that evening wearing masks and displaying handguns.
After getting $1,061 in that robbery, Tate and a friend went to Washington to visit a strip club, according to testimony at an earlier hearing.
Timothy N. Tolson, 28, of Fredericksburg, is accused of being Tate’s accomplice in the Sunoco robbery. His case is still pending in circuit court.
Tate also robbed the Exxon station at 3201 Plank Road early Jan. 6 and the United Bank at 1304 Central Park Blvd. on Jan. 9. In both cases, a lone robber wearing a mask and gloves used a firearm to force employees to give him money.
He took just under $170 from the Exxon store, and $2,514 from the bank, Witt said.
Tate was identified as a suspect after his name came up regarding the theft of his former girlfriend’s gun from a home in Locust Grove. He was stopped after Detective Johnny Wright spotted a car matching the one described after the Sunoco robbery heading south on U.S. 1 in the city.
During that stop, Witt said, Tate told Wright that he took the gun from his former girlfriend “because she never used it.” The gun was recovered in the trunk of the car, along with a backpack and clothing and that matched those seen in surveillance pictures from the robberies. Police also recovered a stack of $2 bills similar to what had been taken in the bank heist.
Tate told police initially that he found the $2 bills on the ground and that the other money found in his car came from cashing in his 401K after losing his job. The investigation showed that he didn’t have a 401K.
Witt said Tate was under severe financial stress that included owing back child support.
Defense attorney J.D. Smith didn’t dispute most of Witt’s summary of the evidence, but he did squawk at claims that Tate approached Tolson with the idea of committing a robbery.
Pointing out that Tolson has a lengthy criminal history while Tate had no prior felony record, Smith said “for [Tolson] to say that the robberies were Tate’s idea is unbelievable.”
Smith also claimed that Tate didn’t steal the gun from his former girlfriend but just borrowed it.
There were at least two other armed robberies along the Fall Hill Avenue corridor during the January time frame, including a second one at the Sunoco station. But police determined that Tate was not involved in either of those.