A man was ordered Thursday to serve seven years in prison for the Stafford County portion of an alleged crime spree that spanned from New Jersey to Hopewell.
Nasim Altaquan Jackson of Newark, N.J., who will turn 20 later this month, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 20 years with 13 years suspended. He previously pleaded guilty to carjacking, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and two counts of child abuse.
According to court records and evidence presented by prosecutor Ryan Fitzgerald, a woman was in her car at the Auto Zone at 640 Warrenton Road on July 25, 2019 when Jackson approached and ordered her out of her car at gunpoint.
After the gunman allowed her to get her two children, ages 5 and 2, out of the car, the woman ran into the store to get her husband. The carjacker had already sped off in the Lexus, a citizen who witnessed the incident had already called 911.
Stafford deputies determined that Jackson had driven to Stafford in a car that had been stolen during a carjacking in New Jersey. The car had been involved in a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95 shortly before reaching Stafford, police said, and had extensive damage.
A Virginia State Police trooper spotted the Lexus on Interstate 295 in Chesterfield County about an hour after the Stafford incident. A pursuit ended with the Lexus crashing on an exit ramp leading to Hopewell.
Two people were seen getting out of the car and running away. A passerby suffered a non-life-threatening wound from a shot allegedly fired by Jackson.
Police identified the second occupant of the car as Jackson's girlfriend. She was not charged in Stafford.
Jackson has also been ordered to serve three months in Chesterfield for an eluding conviction there. He is still facing charges in New Jersey and in Hopewell, where he has a trial scheduled next month on charges that include attempted carjacking and malicious wounding.
