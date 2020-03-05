A felony charge that was filed against a Stafford County man more than 13 years ago when he was a juvenile was finally resolved Thursday in Circuit Court.
Karl Christopher Mitchell, 30, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property. In exchange for his plea, prosecutor Michael Hardiman dropped two other charges, including a felony charge of throwing a missile into an occupied vehicle.
According to court records, Mitchell was 17 in November 2006, when he threw a trailer hitch through the back of someone’s car window. The car occupant was not injured.
A Stafford grand jury indicted Mitchell in January 2007 and he was set to be tried as an adult. But Mitchell skipped bond and fled to Georgia, where he was arrested later that year for a couple of armed robberies.
Mitchell served 12 years in Georgia on the robbery convictions before being brought back to Stafford to be prosecuted for the 2006 incident.
Hardiman said he agreed to a misdemeanor sentence of 12 months in jail with 10 months suspended in part because the victim wanted to finally get the case over with. Mitchell was ordered to make restitution for the damage caused to the car.
Mitchell has already served more than the time he was sentenced to in Stafford and was expected to be released soon.
