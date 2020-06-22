A young man whose reaction to his breakup with his high school girlfriend included trying to poison her dog and urinating on her family’s carpet got a sentence Monday equal to the amount of time he has already served.
Edan Joseph Harrison, 20, was ordered to serve six months and two days in prison. He has already served the time, meaning his release from jail was imminent Monday.
Judge Victoria Willis’ sentence in Stafford Circuit Court was higher than the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for probation. But it was far less than the “significant” prison term requested by Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Olsen.
Harrison had previously pleaded guilty to charges that included burglary, felony destruction of property, attempted poisoning of an animal and tampering with a vehicle. His total sentence was 11 years, with all but time served suspended.
According to court records, Harrison and the victim dated for two years while attending Stafford High School. The girl decided to end the relationship after visiting Harrison at college in Pennsylvania last fall and learning that he was seeing other girls.
Harrison threatened to kill himself and ended up in a mental health facility. He returned to Stafford after being released from the facility and broke into the Stafford residence of the girl’s family on Sept. 5.
He urinated on the carpet, poured antifreeze in a dog bowl and took items from the home. He then poured sugar into the gas tank and engine block of the girl’s car and threw paint on the inside.
Court records estimated the total damage at more than $5,800.
Olsen argued that a lengthy prison sentence was the only way to offer protection to the girl and her family.
Defense attorney Price Koch offered a plan of action that he claimed would be better for all involved, including the victims.
The plan includes Harrison going back to school, playing football, staying off social media and getting mental health counseling and treatment. It also includes leaving the girl and her family alone.
Koch said that although Harrison showed “dramatic emotional immaturity, this puts him in a position to prove himself. And he still has to carry the scarlet letter of being a felon.”
A big group of Harrison’s supporters were inside and outside the courtroom. A cheer erupted when they heard of the verdict.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.