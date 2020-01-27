A man serving a life sentence for killing his brother in Stafford County in 2018 was granted a new attorney Monday.
Judge Charles Sharp approved W. Jackson Veronee's request even though he received no information about why Veronee needs another attorney. The legal time for Veronee to appeal his convictions has long passed.
Veronee, 23, was convicted last year of killing his brother, 33-year-old Christopher Veronee, on Feb. 5, 2018, at the older Veronee's home on Holly Drive in Stafford. The victim was shot 10 times.
According to the evidence, Christopher Veronee had sent his brother a bus ticket two weeks earlier after Jackson Veronee told him he had no place else to go. Christopher Veronee agreed to help his brother address substance abuse and other issues.
There was no evidence of any issues between the brothers prior to the slaying and Veronee admitted in court that his older brother had been nothing but good to him.
The slaying wasn't discovered until the next day, when the truck Veronee stole from his dead brother broke down in Roanoke. He later told investigators that he'd used a gun found in the truck to kill his brother the previous day.
Kristin Kadar, Veronee's court-appointed attorney since February 2018, filed a motion last week asking to be removed as counsel of record. She said recent developments have produced a "conflict of interest" and that it would be better for new counsel to advise Veronee regarding any post-trial matters.
She told the judge she could not elaborate, and Sharp appointed attorney Joshua Parrett as Veronee's new lawyer.
Prosecutors Amy Casey and Sandra Park said the request was unusual and said they have no idea what Veronee is planning to do.
