A man who is already serving nearly 16 years for offenses that included boxing in a young woman with his vehicle in Spotsylvania County in 2018 after pursuing her from a gas station had another 20 years added to his prison time Tuesday.
Ruebin Clifton Fletcher Jr., 30, of Spotsylvania, was convicted of two probation violations in Fredericksburg Circuit Court. Judge Sarah Deneke granted prosecutor Elizabeth Humphries’ request that Fletcher serve the entire 20 years that had previously been suspended.
Fletcher was convicted in 2012 in Fredericksburg of charges that included malicious wounding stemming from a Jan. 7, 2011, incident that involved a woman being hit in the mouth with a brick.
He served more than six years in prison on those convictions and had been out of prison just 88 days when he committed multiple crimes in Spotsylvania on July 17, 2018.
According to the evidence presented in Spotsylvania, a young woman was at the Wawa at Cosner’s Corner that night when Fletcher confronted her. He repeatedly asked her to hang out with him and offered her marijuana.
The woman declined his advances and noticed that he was following her as she left the store. Unfamiliar with the area, she was in the 3600 block of Massaponax Church Road when Fletcher pulled in front of her.
When she tried to back up and get away, her car got stuck in a ditch. She was on the phone with a 911 operator by now, but was unable to tell the dispatcher where she was. Fletcher, meanwhile, was banging on her window and shouting such things as “get out of the car” and “follow me.”
Another vehicle came by at that time and its occupants heard the woman screaming. Two men rushed to her aid as Fletcher hurriedly drove away.
Police identified Fletcher from surveillance footage at the Wawa and arrested him about a week later. Fletcher, who was described during his Spotsylvania trial as a “predator chasing his prey,” has been in jail ever since.
Judge Deneke heard testimony from the victim in the Spotsylvania case Tuesday before imposing all of the suspended time Fletcher had in the city.
